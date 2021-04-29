Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in April

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NSANY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 81,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,349. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

