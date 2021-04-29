NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 103,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

