NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE remained flat at $$37.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.