NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

