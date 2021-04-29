Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.79-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.