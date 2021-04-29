Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.75 ($11.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.41. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.