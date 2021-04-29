Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.50 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.75 ($11.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.41. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

