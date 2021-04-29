Norges Bank Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

DoorDash stock opened at $162.45 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

