Norges Bank Invests $2.64 Million in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 199,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

ANGI stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.