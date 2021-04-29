Norges Bank Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

