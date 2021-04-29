Norges Bank Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

