Norges Bank Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.09% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

