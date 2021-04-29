North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

