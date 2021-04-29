North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 208 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. RPM International comprises approximately 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $3,031,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

RPM International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,357. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

