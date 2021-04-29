North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 419 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 159,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

