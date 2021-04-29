Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $510,315.04 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

