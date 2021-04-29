Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,082 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of PHX Minerals worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,730,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,152. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.