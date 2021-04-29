Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 828.2% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Northern Vertex Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 233,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,302. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

