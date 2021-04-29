Northland Securities Begins Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

