Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $98.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

