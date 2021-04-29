Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

STX stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

