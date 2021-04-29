Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.87 and last traded at $231.15. 48,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,081,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.50.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Novavax by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

