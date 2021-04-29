Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00.
Shares of NUE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.43. 286,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.