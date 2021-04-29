Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,616 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

