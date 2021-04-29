Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Nathan’s Famous worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NATH stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $271.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

