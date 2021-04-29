Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Unity Bancorp worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,726 shares of company stock valued at $396,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

