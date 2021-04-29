Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

BOCH stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

