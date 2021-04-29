Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CKPT stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

