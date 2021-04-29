Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,466 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CVCY opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

