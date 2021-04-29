Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Provident Bancorp worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

