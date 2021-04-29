Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NXC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
