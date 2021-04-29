Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

