nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in nVent Electric by 13.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 940,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,205. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

