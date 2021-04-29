Nwam LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.39 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

