Nwam LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 403.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

