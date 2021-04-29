Nwam LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

