Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 76.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.