Nwam LLC Sells 7,989 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

