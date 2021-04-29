Nwam LLC Takes $514,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 330,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 327,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.