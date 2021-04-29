NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWSZF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

