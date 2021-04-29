NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

