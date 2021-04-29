Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 501.3% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $102,770.46 and $9,418.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

