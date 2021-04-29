Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $353,765.88 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

