Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OBLG. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OBLG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,047. Oblong has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

