Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $21.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $21.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.