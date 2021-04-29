Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $25.55 million and $1.65 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

