Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ODT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ODT stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.