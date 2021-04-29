Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in April

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ODYY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Odyssey Group International has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
