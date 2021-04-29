Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in April

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ODYY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Odyssey Group International has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.