Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

