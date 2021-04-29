Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

ORI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

