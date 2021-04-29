Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Olin stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

